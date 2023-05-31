Lane DeGregory's Best Day Ever in Tampa Bay

Welcome to our first installment of Best Day Ever, where we ask local movers and shakers about how they'd spend their ideal day in Tampa Bay.

First up: Lane DeGregory, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter at the Tampa Bay Times and host of the podcast "WriteLane."

DeGregory also released an annotated anthology of her stories spanning more than 20 years, titled "'The Girl in the Window' and Other True Tales," last month.

We asked the Gulfport resident what her Best Day Ever would look like:

🏝️ Morning activities: A swim and romp with her dogs Mavis and Stella at Fort De Soto Dog Beach.

Then, if it's a Tuesday, a stroll around the Gulfport Fresh Market.

🥂 Brunch: Biscuits and gravy or a fried green tomato sandwich and a mimosa flight at Stella's.

🕶️ Afternoon activity: "I just want to go to Sunset Beach, plop my towel down, people-watch and read the latest New Yorker fiction. ... To me, it's a quieter beach than Pass-a-Grille or Upham Beach. The walk between the two jetties is kind of a fun walk as well."

🍤 Dinner: The OG Red Mesa Restaurant. "Even though I always look for something else or for specials, I always end up getting the shrimp fundido, which is one of the only things I've ever dreamed of. ... and a pitcher of the red sangria."

🍺 Nighttime activity: Seeing one of her husband's bands play and nursing an amber beer at The Ale and The Witch in downtown St. Pete.