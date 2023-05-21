3 new books to read from Tampa Bay authors

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Looking for a new book to dive into? Look no further than the authors of Tampa Bay!

Here are three new releases to check out courtesy of the folks at Tombolo Books in St. Petersburg:

"Path of the Panther: New Hope for Wild Florida" by Carlton Ward Jr., forward by Carl Hiaasen.

See Ward's photos that put the Florida Wildlife Corridor on the map. Through his National Geographic–supported expeditions, he and his team have found that a path for the panther's recovery still exists.

"The nature machine!" by Tyler Gillespie.

Gillespie's newest poetry collection explores ideas on cybernetics, pop music, the environment, desire, and recovery to examine how technology has transformed our natures.

"A Manual for How to Love Us" by Erin Slaughter.

A collection of interlinked short stories exploring the primal nature of women’s grief and the absurd ways in which we seek control in an unruly world.

Go deeper