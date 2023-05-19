2 hours ago - Things to Do

What to do in Tampa Bay this weekend: Pride, pets and cosplay

Selene San Felice

Ginger Minj. Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Logo

From Pride to pop culture to puppies, there's plenty to do across Tampa Bay this weekend.

🏳️‍🌈 Pride at the Village: The LGBTQ Pride celebration will include performances from world-famous drag queen Ginger Minj. Plus, the Miss Pride pageant, a new art exhibit, and a chance to meet and shop from local artists.

  • 2-8pm Saturday at Studios at 5663 in Pinellas Park. Free!

🦸 SRQCon: Selby Public Library's annual pop culture convention will feature panels, demonstrations, trivia, gaming, scavenger hunts, crafts and a cosplay contest.

  • 11am-4pm Saturday in Sarasota.

🐾 Seminole Heights Pet Fest: Meet adoptable pets and grab a "Pints for Pups" beer for charity. Plus, giveaways and a local pet vendor showcase.

  • 10am-4pm Saturday and Sunday at Health Mutt in Tampa.
