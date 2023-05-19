What to do in Tampa Bay this weekend: Pride, pets and cosplay

Share on email (opens in new window)

From Pride to pop culture to puppies, there's plenty to do across Tampa Bay this weekend.

🏳️‍🌈 Pride at the Village: The LGBTQ Pride celebration will include performances from world-famous drag queen Ginger Minj. Plus, the Miss Pride pageant, a new art exhibit, and a chance to meet and shop from local artists.

2-8pm Saturday at Studios at 5663 in Pinellas Park. Free!

🦸 SRQCon: Selby Public Library's annual pop culture convention will feature panels, demonstrations, trivia, gaming, scavenger hunts, crafts and a cosplay contest.

11am-4pm Saturday in Sarasota.

🐾 Seminole Heights Pet Fest: Meet adoptable pets and grab a "Pints for Pups" beer for charity. Plus, giveaways and a local pet vendor showcase.