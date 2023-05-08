What to watch in the Florida Legislature next year

The Florida Legislature wrapped up this year's legislative session last week, leaving behind a spate of bills that we suspect will return when lawmakers descend on the Capitol again.

What's happening: Lawmakers punted bills to legalize recreational marijuana, expand Medicaid and refund millions of dollars collected from the now-defunct Hillsborough County transportation sales tax to next year.

The Republican-controlled Legislature also let measures die that would've rolled back state law surrounding in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants and lowered age limits to buy rifles.

Zoom in: Gov. Ron DeSantis' call to lower the bar for people to sue news outlets for defamation roused significant opposition, and it ultimately got stuck in its final committee stop in the state House.

Republicans also filed legislation aimed at protecting Confederate monuments. Neither chamber passed the bill.

Legislation that could've hampered local efforts to ensure workers made more than the state minimum wage stalled in the Florida House.

By the numbers: Lawmakers filed over 1,800 bills this session and only passed around 200.