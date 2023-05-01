1 hour ago - Sports

Meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 NFL Draft class

Selene San Felice

A Buccaneers fan before the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft last week in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' newest draft class includes the fastest defensive tackle in 20 years and the speediest wide receiver at this year's NFL Scouting Combine.

The breakdown: University of Pittsburgh's Calijah Kancey, the Bucs' new defensive lineman, was the 19th player selected overall during the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night. The All-American defensive tackle was snubbed by Florida, FSU and Miami for college ball, but now returns to his home state to play in the NFL.

  • In the second round on Friday, the Bucs selected North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch — and Ryan Jensen lookalike — after trading with the Packers to move up two spots to No. 48.
  • Louisville edge rusher YaYa Diaby was selected in the third round.
  • On Sunday, the last day of the draft, the Bucs got Pitt linebacker SirVocea Dennis, Nebraska's Trey Palmer and Eastern Michigan outside linebacker Jose Ramirez in a frenzied sixth round.

Meanwhile: Chase and Sydney Brown, twins from Bradenton, were drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles.

