Meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 NFL Draft class

A Buccaneers fan before the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft last week in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' newest draft class includes the fastest defensive tackle in 20 years and the speediest wide receiver at this year's NFL Scouting Combine.

The breakdown: University of Pittsburgh's Calijah Kancey, the Bucs' new defensive lineman, was the 19th player selected overall during the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night. The All-American defensive tackle was snubbed by Florida, FSU and Miami for college ball, but now returns to his home state to play in the NFL.

In the second round on Friday, the Bucs selected North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch — and Ryan Jensen lookalike — after trading with the Packers to move up two spots to No. 48.

Louisville edge rusher YaYa Diaby was selected in the third round.

On Sunday, the last day of the draft, the Bucs got Pitt linebacker SirVocea Dennis, Nebraska's Trey Palmer and Eastern Michigan outside linebacker Jose Ramirez in a frenzied sixth round.

Meanwhile: Chase and Sydney Brown, twins from Bradenton, were drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles.