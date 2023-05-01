Test Drive: The Dalí Museum's AI art experience, Dream Tapestry
I love taking out-of-towners to St. Pete's Dalí Museum, and my trip last week was one to remember.
State of play: My friend Brooks and I checked out the museum's newest innovation, Dream Tapestry, before its "Shape of Dreams" exhibit ended on Sunday.
- Dream Tapestry uses AI to generate images from visitors' dreams (or whatever you tell it to generate) and then stitches the images together into one big, beautifully weird piece.
- I wanted to test drive the tech for our new feature reviewing life experiences around Tampa Bay.
What we dreamt: I fed it, "Antoni from 'Queer Eye' messages me on Instagram."
- Brooks put in, "Journalist interviews two dogs in suits of armor."
What we got: I'm not sure if the guy in my generated image is named Antoni, but he was not the "Queer Eye" guy. Brooks' was much more on point, even though it generated a music stand/scooter in the middle of the image.
- But for an instantaneous generation that ended up being woven into other people's "dreams," it was really cool to see. The whole thing took maybe 10 minutes.
What's ahead: A big portion of funds for the Dalí's upcoming renovation will be used for tech and AI experiences, a spokesperson for the museum tells Axios.
- The next new exhibit, "Where Ideas Come From: Dalí's Drawings" features his rarely seen works on paper. That starts May 27.
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.