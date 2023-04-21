The median home sales price in Tampa Bay is around $400,000, so we wanted to see what you could get for well below that.

This week's real estate roundup is dedicated to gems under $300,000.

Why we love it: The open layout, modern kitchen and fenced-in yard make this home a dream.

Location: Tampa

Tampa Specs: 3 beds, 1 bath, 925 square feet

Realtor: Kseniya Korneva at Pineywoods Realty LLC

Photo: Courtesy of Kseniya Korneva

Why we love it: The sunny yellow exterior won us over immediately, and the kitchen and fireplace seal the deal.

Location: Clearwater

Clearwater Specs: 2 beds, 1 bath, 760 square feet

Realtor: Sapir Simply and Jolanda Kastrati at BHHS Florida Properties Group

Why we love it: From the cheerful front door to the blue and white kitchen backsplash, this ranch charms inside and out.