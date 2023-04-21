59 mins ago - Real Estate
3 Tampa Bay area homes under $300K
The median home sales price in Tampa Bay is around $400,000, so we wanted to see what you could get for well below that.
- This week's real estate roundup is dedicated to gems under $300,000.
3409 E. Jean St. — $265,000
Why we love it: The open layout, modern kitchen and fenced-in yard make this home a dream.
- Location: Tampa
- Specs: 3 beds, 1 bath, 925 square feet
- Realtor: Kseniya Korneva at Pineywoods Realty LLC
808 Hart St. — $279,000
Why we love it: The sunny yellow exterior won us over immediately, and the kitchen and fireplace seal the deal.
- Location: Clearwater
- Specs: 2 beds, 1 bath, 760 square feet
- Realtor: Sapir Simply and Jolanda Kastrati at BHHS Florida Properties Group
911 13th St. E — $254,900
Why we love it: From the cheerful front door to the blue and white kitchen backsplash, this ranch charms inside and out.
- Location: Bradenton
- Specs: 3 beds, 1 bath, 816 square feet
- Realtor: Jorge Zea at Blue Lighthouse Realty Inc.
