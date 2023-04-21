3 free ways to celebrate Earth Day in Tampa Bay

Earth Day is Saturday, and there are plenty of ways to be a good citizen and celebrate in Tampa Bay this weekend.

Ecofest: Check out live music, food trucks and informational booths. You can also meet with local vendors with green living products, organic farmers and gardeners with fresh produce, alternative health practitioners, renewable energy specialists, and a variety of green businesses.

10am-3pm Saturday at the Museum of Science and Industry in Tampa.

Multi-Sensory Earth Day: Engage with nature using all of your senses in a variety of fun activities to expand your appreciation for nature. Plus, a plant scavenger hunt. The interactive, outdoor learning experience is open to all ages and great for families.

10:30am-12pm Saturday at Selby Gardens Historic Spanish Point Campus in Osprey.

Drive Electric Earth Day: Electric vehicle owners will celebrate their love of EVs by showing off their cars, offering rides and sharing information on their climate impact.