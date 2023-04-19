38 mins ago - Sports
Tampa Bay Lightning come in hot to start playoffs
The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Maple Leafs 7-3 in Game 1 of the NHL playoffs Tuesday night in Toronto.
By the numbers: Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 of Toronto's 31 shots.
- The rest of the game was won with an explosive offense, starting with a 3-0 lead in the first 20 minutes.
Yes, but: Defensemen Victor Hedman, Erik Cernak and forward Michael Eyssimont were all out with apparent injuries in the second period.
What's ahead: The Game 2 rematch in Toronto at 7pm Thursday.
