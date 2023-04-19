38 mins ago - Sports

Tampa Bay Lightning come in hot to start playoffs

Selene San Felice
puck flies toward tampa goalie

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stops a shot in Game 1 against the Maple Leaves in Toronto. Photo: Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Maple Leafs 7-3 in Game 1 of the NHL playoffs Tuesday night in Toronto.

By the numbers: Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 of Toronto's 31 shots.

  • The rest of the game was won with an explosive offense, starting with a 3-0 lead in the first 20 minutes.

Yes, but: Defensemen Victor Hedman, Erik Cernak and forward Michael Eyssimont were all out with apparent injuries in the second period.

What's ahead: The Game 2 rematch in Toronto at 7pm Thursday.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more