Jabari Reed-Diop aka "iBOMS" is a visual artist and muralist from St. Petersburg.

At just 23 years old, Reed-Diop's work has been recognized by several news outlets and a lot of it is showcased at D-Gallerie near St. Anthony's Hospital.

The latest: Reed-Diop was recently the only Black artist in the 2023 cohort to win a professional arts grant from Creative Pinellas. The non-profit agency awards $5,000 to 10 excelling artists from Pinellas County every year. He plans to use the money to create a solo exhibition called "Ghetto Gods."

What they're saying: "(The exhibition) would detail what the African diaspora would look like if we had an understanding of different deities," said Reed-Diop.

Of note: We spoke with him about his work and what he aspires to do. The interview has been edited for clarity.

What local artists do you admire?

Derek Donnelly who goes by "Saint Paint" and my cousin, DeVante Miller, who taught me how to draw.

Where do you draw inspiration from?

I listen to different kinds of music like Phil Collins or Imagine Dragons, and I like to go to the beach or to Boyd Hill Nature Preserve.

How does living in Tampa Bay impact your work?

Recently I've learned more about the history of the indigenous tribes in the area, which has helped me truly understand what it means to be a native of the area and why it is important for me to protect it.

What is one of your dream projects?

I'd like to install a sculpture park in Childs Park, which is the neighborhood I grew up in. The sculptures would be based on characters that I've created in my artwork.

Go deeper: iBOMS' artwork.