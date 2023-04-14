Tampa Bay Blues Festival and more things to do this weekend

Tampa Bay Blues Festival: Bring your blankets and chairs to enjoy 15 national blues bands including Robert Cray, Tower of Power, and The Fabulous Thunderbirds.

Shows start at 12:30pm today and Saturday, and 1pm Sunday at Vinoy Park in St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $60. Kids 12 and under are free.

Spring Plant Festival: Shop from more than 50 plant vendors, attend bee-keeping and vegetable gardening workshops and talks on hydro-organic gardening, cacti and rare palms. Plus, story time and crafts for kids.

10am-3pm Saturday and Sunday at University of South Florida's Botanical Gardens in Tampa. $5. Free for children under 6 and USF Botanical Gardens members.

Earth Day Market: Shop from 50+ vendors and celebrate Earth Day with activities like an educational caterpillar and butterfly display, food growing workshops, a recycled art display and recycling tips and tricks.

10am-3pm Sunday at Water Street Tampa. Free!

Go deeper: The Bradenton Herald has a handy roundup of 10 events this weekend around Sarasota and Manatee.