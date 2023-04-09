Tampa Bay readers share their lifelong joy of sibling bonds

Siblings are typically our longest-lasting relationships — bonds that can lead us to happier lives and even impact whether or not we smoke or drink.

Driving the news: Monday is National Siblings Day. We asked Tampa Bay readers last week to share reflections about your own sibs, and you delivered with some real treasures.

What the data says: About 80% of Americans have at least one sibling. These relationships have long held a fascination for social researchers, and the impacts often manifest in unexpected ways.

For every sibling you have, your risk of obesity drops by 14%, per one study, and your chances of divorcing drop by 2%, according to another.

One study showed that positive relationships with siblings are linked to healthier social lives and lower depression among teens. But other research linked toxic sibling relationships with anxiety and depression.

🏈 Don't tell the baby: One surprising impact on sibling order is that the youngest of your bunch has a greater chance of being an elite athlete, reports Axios' Kendall Baker.

We know you're wondering, so yes, Tom Brady actually is the youngest of four kids.

What you're saying: For her birthday, Tampa reader Marlene Bloom Rubin's mom always asked for her kids to be nice to each other. It must have worked, Rubin tells Axios, because "our sibling team is one of our greatest blessings now."

Both rSallie Moore and Debbie Rebel have dealt with sibling deaths, but "our relationships have gotten stronger than diamonds, which is what they are more than worth to me," Rebel says.

Even through tough times, your "family is so important [because] when no one else is there for you, they are," Moore says.

"The greatest gift our parents gave us was each other," says Tampa Bay reader Jill Orpin, the youngest of four siblings.