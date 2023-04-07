Where to hunt for Easter eggs in Tampa Bay this weekend

Ashley's Eggsploration: This year, Downtown Tampa's largest egg hunt includes new golden eggs that can be turned in for prizes.

9am-1pm at Julian B. Lane Park on Saturday. Open to all ages!

Clearwater is also hosting two egg hunts on Saturday:

Countryside Eggstravaganza will have hunts for all ages starting between 9:30 and 11:30am at Countryside Recreation Center.

Morningside's Eggquatic Hunt starts at 1:30pm at Morningside Recreation Complex. Call (727) 562-4280 to confirm age group start times.

Siesta Key Easter Egg Hunt: This year's event includes photos with the Easter bunny, kids' games and activities and goody bags.

9am-noon Saturday at Siesta Key Chapel. Advanced registration is required and limited to 200 children ages 1-6. BYOB(asket).

Big Top Food Truck Rally and Easter Egg Hunt: Smokin Momma Lora's BBQ, Dee'z Diner, Untamed Kitchen, Killik's Kitchen and Fo'Cheezy will all be there.

The hunt is 5-5:30pm and the event runs until 10pm Saturday at Big Top Brewing Company in Sarasota. Free admission.

St. Pete Springfest: Hunt through Spa Beach Park for your share of 20,000 Easter Eggs filled with toys and candy. Find golden eggs for chances to win prizes like gift cards and a St. Petersburg Museum of History family membership. Look for eco-friendly eggs for prizes from Tampa Bay Watch.