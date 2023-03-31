3 Tampa Bay homes with fabulous kitchens under $350K

Cheap houses aren't easy to find in Tampa Bay these days.

Yes, but: We uncovered some move-in ready gems with modern, bright kitchens and outdoor living space, well under the Tampa area median home price of $364,000.

Location: Temple Terrace

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,200 square feet

Highlights: Newly remodeled kitchen, hardwood floors, custom closet built-ins, fenced-in patio/small yard.

Open house: 11am–2pm Sunday.

Photo: Courtesy of Yvette Kim

Location: Ybor Heights/East Tampa area

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,1o8 square feet

Highlights: Colorful exterior, gracious covered front porch, renovated kitchen with island, open layout.

Photo: Courtesy of Valeria Aliaga

Location: Tampa

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,215 square feet

Highlights: Light-filled interior, fenced-in yard, fresh paint, stainless steel kitchen appliances, office/den.

Photo: Courtesy of James Nagy

