3 Tampa Bay homes with fabulous kitchens under $350K
Cheap houses aren't easy to find in Tampa Bay these days.
Yes, but: We uncovered some move-in ready gems with modern, bright kitchens and outdoor living space, well under the Tampa area median home price of $364,000.
5717 Bratton Drive – $240,000
Location: Temple Terrace
Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,200 square feet
Highlights: Newly remodeled kitchen, hardwood floors, custom closet built-ins, fenced-in patio/small yard.
Open house: 11am–2pm Sunday.
1504 E. 33rd Ave. – $330,000
Location: Ybor Heights/East Tampa area
Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,1o8 square feet
Highlights: Colorful exterior, gracious covered front porch, renovated kitchen with island, open layout.
4819 Plantation Drive – $349,800
Location: Tampa
Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,215 square feet
Highlights: Light-filled interior, fenced-in yard, fresh paint, stainless steel kitchen appliances, office/den.
