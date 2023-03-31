44 mins ago - Real Estate

3 Tampa Bay homes with fabulous kitchens under $350K

Brianna Crane

Photo: Courtesy of Valeria Aliaga

Cheap houses aren't easy to find in Tampa Bay these days.

Yes, but: We uncovered some move-in ready gems with modern, bright kitchens and outdoor living space, well under the Tampa area median home price of $364,000.

5717 Bratton Drive – $240,000

Location: Temple Terrace

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,200 square feet

Highlights: Newly remodeled kitchen, hardwood floors, custom closet built-ins, fenced-in patio/small yard.

Open house: 11am–2pm Sunday.

Photo: Courtesy of Yvette Kim
Photo: Courtesy of Yvette Kim
Photo: Courtesy of Yvette Kim
1504 E. 33rd Ave. – $330,000

Location: Ybor Heights/East Tampa area

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,1o8 square feet

Highlights: Colorful exterior, gracious covered front porch, renovated kitchen with island, open layout.

Photo: Courtesy of Valeria Aliaga
Photo: Courtesy of Valeria Aliaga
Photo: Courtesy of Valeria Aliaga
4819 Plantation Drive – $349,800

Location: Tampa

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,215 square feet

Highlights: Light-filled interior, fenced-in yard, fresh paint, stainless steel kitchen appliances, office/den.

Photo: Courtesy of James Nagy
Photo: Courtesy of James Nagy
Photo: Courtesy of James Nagy
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more