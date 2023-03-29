1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Tampa Bay dominates Yelp's top 100 places to eat in Florida list
Yelp just released its list of the top 100 places to eat in Florida, and Tampa Bay has a good chunk of them.
Why it matters: After getting snubbed by the James Beard Awards two years in a row, we'll take all the wins we can get to assert that Tampa Bay has a great dining scene.
- Tampa Bay has 21 of the 100 spots on the list.
Between the lines: The list is made of businesses in the site's restaurants category, which were ranked based on factors like the total volume and ratings of reviews between Jan. 1, 2022, and Jan. 1, 2023.
Our highest ranking spots:
- No. 2 Tikka Indian Cuisine in Venice
- No. 20 Rice & Spice in Tampa
- No. 22 Fork & Hen in Sarasota
- No. 25 Mazzaro's Italian Market in St. Petersburg
- No. 30 Olivia in Tampa
