Tampa International Airport travelers heard more groans of delayed flights this winter, as those same groans echoed in airports around the nation.

State of play: 69.1% of domestic flights departed TPA on time in December 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

That's down from 80.6% in November 2022, a nearly 11 percentage point drop, per newly released data from the department's Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS).

The big picture: Domestic flights departed nationally at the same rate — a decrease from the 75%-80% in a typical month. That's given predictable dips in the busy, and often meteorologically challenging, summer and winter travel seasons, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

Driving the news: The real story in December was, of course, Southwest Airlines' epic meltdown.

Just 57.5% of Southwest flights departed TPA on time in December.

Nationally, 57.3% of Southwest's December flights departed on time, compared to 77.2% for Delta Air Lines, 72.5% for American Airlines and 70.7% for United Airlines.

Southwest's struggles dragged down the average for all carriers reporting data to BTS.

Yes, but: All indications are that Southwest has recovered nicely since December, though BTS' data reports lag by about three months.

The airline has promised to update key systems that exacerbated December's meltdown, as well as better communicate with passengers whose flights are delayed or canceled in the future.

What they're saying: "We spend a lot of money on technology and recently put in a new state-of-the-art maintenance system, a new reservation system and a new human capital workday system," Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told Axios' Eleanor Hawkins.

The bottom line: December was as bad as it seemed, the data shows.