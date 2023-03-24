Tiny waterfront condo in Clearwater asks $495K

Would you pay nearly half a million dollars for a 405-square-foot studio? That's what a Clearwater seller is asking for his condo.

What's happening: This studio at 800 Bayway Blvd. was put on the market for $525K last spring and the asking price has dropped $30K since.

The intrigue: The current owner bought the condo for $275K in July 2021.

That's some serious short-term appreciation. I asked listing agent John Ervin if that's the price you have to pay to be on the water these days.

"Everything waterfront is going up, going up, going up," he said.

What's inside: In addition to location, this unit is completely updated and comes fully furnished. Everything from the A/C unit to the kitchen is new.

It has tons of natural light, white kitchen cabinets and coastal-inspired finishes.

Who's buying: Someone looking for extra income, most likely.

Ervin says most units in this building are used as Airbnbs and vacation rentals.

Someone could buy it as a full-time residence, but condos in this building are rented out "very consistently."

Other highlights: The community has a private pool, barbecue and picnic area, dock and boat slips for rent.

Take a look around:

Photo: Courtesy of John Ervin

Photo: Courtesy of John Ervin

Photo: Courtesy of John Ervin

Photo: Courtesy of John Ervin

Photo: Courtesy of John Ervin