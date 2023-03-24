Tiny waterfront condo in Clearwater asks $495K
Would you pay nearly half a million dollars for a 405-square-foot studio? That's what a Clearwater seller is asking for his condo.
What's happening: This studio at 800 Bayway Blvd. was put on the market for $525K last spring and the asking price has dropped $30K since.
The intrigue: The current owner bought the condo for $275K in July 2021.
- That's some serious short-term appreciation. I asked listing agent John Ervin if that's the price you have to pay to be on the water these days.
- "Everything waterfront is going up, going up, going up," he said.
What's inside: In addition to location, this unit is completely updated and comes fully furnished. Everything from the A/C unit to the kitchen is new.
- It has tons of natural light, white kitchen cabinets and coastal-inspired finishes.
Who's buying: Someone looking for extra income, most likely.
- Ervin says most units in this building are used as Airbnbs and vacation rentals.
- Someone could buy it as a full-time residence, but condos in this building are rented out "very consistently."
Other highlights: The community has a private pool, barbecue and picnic area, dock and boat slips for rent.
Take a look around:
