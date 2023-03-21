Snifflin' season is in full swing in Tampa Bay

If you're thinking allergy season is particularly bad this year, it's not all in your head (well, the actual pollen is).

Driving the news: Sarasota, Lakeland and Tampa were named three of the country's 20 "allergy capitals" in a report released last week by the nonprofit Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

The cities were designated the most challenging places to live with pollen allergies this year based on total pollen scores (tree, grass, and weed), over-the-counter allergy medication use, and number of allergy specialists.

Zoom in: Sarasota ranked 6th, Lakeland 15th and Tampa 18th. Several other Florida cities — including Cape Coral, Orlando and Miami — made the list as well.

Sarasota also ranked 3rd in the nation for worst tree pollen, 9th for grass pollen and 16th for weed pollen.

Be smart: The report offers tips on how to limit contact with pollen, such as: