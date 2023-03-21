52 mins ago - News

Snifflin' season is in full swing in Tampa Bay

Selene San Felice
Illustration of a tree pruned in the shape of a head with a large nose, with used tissues next to its pot.

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

If you're thinking allergy season is particularly bad this year, it's not all in your head (well, the actual pollen is).

Driving the news: Sarasota, Lakeland and Tampa were named three of the country's 20 "allergy capitals" in a report released last week by the nonprofit Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

  • The cities were designated the most challenging places to live with pollen allergies this year based on total pollen scores (tree, grass, and weed), over-the-counter allergy medication use, and number of allergy specialists.

Zoom in: Sarasota ranked 6th, Lakeland 15th and Tampa 18th. Several other Florida cities — including Cape Coral, Orlando and Miami — made the list as well.

  • Sarasota also ranked 3rd in the nation for worst tree pollen, 9th for grass pollen and 16th for weed pollen.

Be smart: The report offers tips on how to limit contact with pollen, such as:

  • Check pollen counts or forecasts before planning outdoor activities.
  • Keep windows closed during pollen season or peak pollen times.
  • Use asthma- and allergy-friendly filters and/or HEPA filtration in central air conditioning or air cleaners, as well as vacuums.
  • Remove your shoes before entering your home.
