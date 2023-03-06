Data: Chartmetric; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Tampa loves Latin Trap music.

What's happening: "El Incomprendido" and "Desesperados" were Tampa's most distinctive Shazams last year. People identified those songs with the Shazam app more frequently than the rest of the nation.

"MAMII" was also in the city's top 10 most distinctive Shazams.

Driving the news: Chartmetric identified the top 100 most-Shazamed songs for 96 cities in the U.S.

Axios compared the song rankings in each city to the average rank of those songs in the 95 other U.S. cities.

More details: Tampa's top 10 most Shazamed artists were Drake, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Kodack Black, Bad Bunny, Lil Durk, The Weeknd, Future and Gunna.