23 mins ago - News

Study finds Tampa Shazamed pop music the most in 2022

Selene San Felice
Data: Chartmetric; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals
Tampa loves Latin Trap music.

What's happening: "El Incomprendido" and "Desesperados" were Tampa's most distinctive Shazams last year. People identified those songs with the Shazam app more frequently than the rest of the nation.

  • "MAMII" was also in the city's top 10 most distinctive Shazams.

Driving the news: Chartmetric identified the top 100 most-Shazamed songs for 96 cities in the U.S.

  • Axios compared the song rankings in each city to the average rank of those songs in the 95 other U.S. cities.

More details: Tampa's top 10 most Shazamed artists were Drake, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Kodack Black, Bad Bunny, Lil Durk, The Weeknd, Future and Gunna.

  • Pop music was Shazamed more than any other genre in Tampa last year, followed by hip-hop, rock, R&B/Soul and Alternative.
