If you're not feeling the love today, why not take out some of your angst on your ex? They probably deserve it!

What's happening: The Florida Aquarium in Tampa invites you to name a cockroach after your no-longer-loved one.

"Can we name them after insurance adjusters?" one commenter asked in true Florida style.

"I honestly wouldn't do this to the cockroach," said another.

Details: For a $10 donation, you’ll receive a commemorative certificate and a photo of the cockroach.

You can send a spiteful message, too. The best (family-friendly) confessions will be posted with anonymity on The Florida Aquarium’s social media.

Plus: The aquarium also has free, Instagrammable digital cards featuring images of larvae and sayings such as "Not even an apocalypse can rid us of your presence." Burrrrn!

The big picture: Zoos from New York to Texas are offering similar options: