Squash your Valentine's Day blues and name a cockroach after your ex
If you're not feeling the love today, why not take out some of your angst on your ex? They probably deserve it!
What's happening: The Florida Aquarium in Tampa invites you to name a cockroach after your no-longer-loved one.
- "Can we name them after insurance adjusters?" one commenter asked in true Florida style.
- "I honestly wouldn't do this to the cockroach," said another.
Details: For a $10 donation, you’ll receive a commemorative certificate and a photo of the cockroach.
- You can send a spiteful message, too. The best (family-friendly) confessions will be posted with anonymity on The Florida Aquarium’s social media.
Plus: The aquarium also has free, Instagrammable digital cards featuring images of larvae and sayings such as "Not even an apocalypse can rid us of your presence." Burrrrn!
The big picture: Zoos from New York to Texas are offering similar options:
- The El Paso Zoo's "Quit Bugging Me" program is free and lets you name a cockroach, which will then be fed to zoo animals. "Submit a name of anyone who has [been] bugging you! An ex, boss, mother-in-law, we’ll take them all!" the website says.
- The Houston Museum of Natural Science invites you to "Seal it with a hiss" and likewise name a roach, for $10.
