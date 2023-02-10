3 things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend: Fine art and chocolate fests

A spectrum of colored panels lining Selby Gardens' succulent garden feature stylized silhouettes of Agave americana, commonly known as the century plant. Photo: Cliff Roles/Courtesy of Selby Gardens

This weekend has arrived! Here are three events to keep on your radar:

Gulfport Fine Arts Festival: See fine art and contemporary crafts from across the country while walking along the waterfront.

10am-5pm Saturday and Sunday at Veterans Park in Gulfport. Free!

Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival: A "Sweet & Spicy" themed food truck and vendor event perfect for a pre-Valentine's weekend date.

11am-7pm Saturday at Gulf View Square in New Port Richey. Free entry!

"Tiffany: The Pursuit of Beauty in Nature": Selby Gardens' newest exhibit features kaleidoscopic installations of "living art" with more than 40 authentic pieces from artist Louis Comfort Tiffany on display.