2 hours ago - Things to Do
3 things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend: Fine art and chocolate fests
This weekend has arrived! Here are three events to keep on your radar:
Gulfport Fine Arts Festival: See fine art and contemporary crafts from across the country while walking along the waterfront.
- 10am-5pm Saturday and Sunday at Veterans Park in Gulfport. Free!
Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival: A "Sweet & Spicy" themed food truck and vendor event perfect for a pre-Valentine's weekend date.
- 11am-7pm Saturday at Gulf View Square in New Port Richey. Free entry!
"Tiffany: The Pursuit of Beauty in Nature": Selby Gardens' newest exhibit features kaleidoscopic installations of "living art" with more than 40 authentic pieces from artist Louis Comfort Tiffany on display.
- Opens Sunday and runs through June 25 at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in downtown Sarasota. $11+. Ages 4 and under free.
