Tampa Bay's Super Bowl parties will cost more this year

Data: BLS; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The cost of many Super Bowl party staples in the Tampa Bay area has been steadily rising over the last few years, per the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Alex Fitzpatrick report.

Why it matters: As Tampa Bay gears up for Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs - Philadelphia Eagles matchup, our bank accounts are about to get sacked.

Details: We zoomed in on a handful of food categories commonly found at Super Bowl parties, such as meat and alcohol.

By the numbers: While the cost of meat, fish and eggs has fallen from a peak last January, staples like fruits and veggies and nonalcoholic beverages are up 9% and 14% year-over-year, respectively, as of November 2022.

Alcoholic drinks were up 3%.

Nationwide, the cost of foods falling under all four categories has mostly been rising since 2019, though the cost of meat, fish and eggs rose more slowly in 2022 than it did in 2021.

Yes, but: Wingheads can breathe a sigh of relief.

The price of whole chicken wings was $2.65 nationally as of early January, down from $3.38 per pound during last year's Super Bowl, per U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

Wings were outrageously expensive last year, but prices are coming back down thanks to increased supply, per Money.

Of note: Throwing a Super Bowl party is still probably far cheaper than actually going to the game.

Here's a look at average NFL ticket prices across the country:

The big picture: This is another, more focused way to look at the broader grocery price inflation crisis — which, as Axios has previously reported, has left some families struggling to put enough food on the table.