Tampa Bay food prices still steep but below national average

Data: BLS; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Food prices across the Tampa Bay area were up 9.6% in November, the most recent data available, compared to the year prior, per a new analysis from Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Alex Fitzpatrick.

The cost of food eaten at home was up 10.4% here, while the price of food eaten away from home was up 8.4%, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Yes, but: That's a slight drop from last summer, and Tampa Bay's price growth is still below the national average.

Why it matters: Grocery bills are one of the most powerful ways many Americans experience inflation.

As the cost of eggs, milk and other staples rise, families living on the financial edge are left making difficult choices about what to buy — and what to skip.

For restaurants and other businesses, higher food prices can leave owners with the difficult choice of swallowing the costs or passing them on to customers.

Zoom in: Cereal, bakery goods and nonalcoholic beverages have seen some of the sharpest rises in price here year over year.

By the numbers: Nationwide, the cost of all foods was up 10.4% year over year in December, per BLS.

The cost of food prepared at home was up 11.8%, while food eaten at restaurants was up 8.3%.

Those are all down just slightly from recent highs set towards the end of 2022.

Driving the news: COVID-related supply chain disruptions, climate change and higher energy costs are just some of the factors contributing to higher food prices.

The intrigue: Some businesses have noticed that while consumers may gripe about higher costs, they're willing to pay up, as the New York Times recently reported — disincentivizing them from bringing prices back down to Earth.

What we're watching: There are some glimmers of hope on the horizon.

Wholesale egg prices, for instance, are beginning to drop, Axios' Kelly Tyko reports. Retail prices usually follow.

The bottom line: Many of the underlying economic and political factors affecting food prices persist, making it all but impossible to predict what your grocery spending will look like this year.