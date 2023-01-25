32 mins ago - Real Estate

A water-lover's dream home for sale in Siesta Key for $22 million

Selene San Felice
Bird's eye view of the property

Photo courtesy of Coastal Home Photography

Looking to buy your own peninsula? You're in luck.

What's happening: A property with 700 feet of waterfront on the north side of Siesta Key hit the market last week for $22 million.

What's inside: The home, built in 2016, has four bedrooms, four full baths and two half baths. It also includes an elevator, 10+ car garage, game room, home theater, fitness area and a meditation room.

Why we love it: The resort-style outdoor space with an infinity edge pool and swim-up pool bar, a seating area with a fire pit recessed into the pool and a koi pond that runs almost the entire length of the home.

  • Plus, a spa, outdoor living room with a fireplace, outdoor kitchen, and a boat dock with a paddleboard/canoe launch.

View the listing

seating area with fire pit recessed into the infinity pool
Photo courtesy of Coastal Home Photography
view of pools at sunset
Photo courtesy of Coastal Home Photography
