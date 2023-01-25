A water-lover's dream home for sale in Siesta Key for $22 million

Looking to buy your own peninsula? You're in luck.

What's happening: A property with 700 feet of waterfront on the north side of Siesta Key hit the market last week for $22 million.

What's inside: The home, built in 2016, has four bedrooms, four full baths and two half baths. It also includes an elevator, 10+ car garage, game room, home theater, fitness area and a meditation room.

Why we love it: The resort-style outdoor space with an infinity edge pool and swim-up pool bar, a seating area with a fire pit recessed into the pool and a koi pond that runs almost the entire length of the home.

Plus, a spa, outdoor living room with a fireplace, outdoor kitchen, and a boat dock with a paddleboard/canoe launch.

Photo courtesy of Coastal Home Photography