Find Anthony Bourdain-approved porchetta at this St. Pete food truck

Porchetta from the Porchettoni food truck in St. Pete. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios

There's a great backstory to the food truck you might've noticed on 22nd Street between First Ave North and Central in St. Pete.

Flashback: In 2011, Italian chef Alessandro Toglia opened a little shop in Rome with his family.

He called it I Porchettoni and he served porchetta, a famous Italian dish of pork belly wrapped around herbed pork loin then slow-roasted.

Then came Anthony Bourdain. His Travel Channel show "The Layover" featured Bourdain exalting I Porchettoni's porchetta.

Then? "I was basically swarmed by American tourists," Toglia told Ben on a recent visit.

So Toglia decided to spread the word of this millenary product in the U.S. of A. He moved to Miami and started a food truck, also called Porchettoni.

The latest: Miami was too dangerous, he said. So a few months ago, he drove the his truck with "The Food of the Roman Emperors" on the side to St. Pete and started slinging porchetta sandwiches and platters.

The bottom line: Ben ordered one of each. Bourdain was right.