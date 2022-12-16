Walmart launches drone delivery service in Tampa Bay

If you need a can of bean dip and some Diet Rite on Christmas Eve but don't want to leave your kids alone with Cousin Terry, Walmart has an answer: drone delivery.

Driving the news: Walmart's drone delivery service has launched for customers who live within a mile of one of five stores in the Tampa Bay area.

The eligible stores are 8745 State Road 54 in New Port Richey; 2140 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico; 7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd. in Winter Haven; 19910 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. in Tampa; and 1208 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon.

How it works: Enter your address here to check if you live close enough. Eligible customers can then use the DroneUp Delivery website to order any of 10,000 eligible products weighing 10 pounds or less between 8am and 8pm.

There are no minimum orders, and drones can deliver fragile items, like eggs.

Delivery fee is $3.99.

Walmart says the item will be packaged, loaded onto the drone, flown to your house and delivered by lowering cable to a safe space on your lawn.

Flights are powered by a team of certified pilots operating within FAA guidelines to safely manage flight operations, the retailer says.

The big picture: We're the first Florida customers to use the service. Walmart announced plans in May to expand its DroneUp network to reach four million additional households across six states.

The service is also available near two stores in Clermont, west of Orlando.

Bonus: Use promo code FreeDeliveryFL to have the delivery fee waived for first-time orders.