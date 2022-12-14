Tierra Verde estate listed for nearly $14 million

If you want to live every day like you're in "White Lotus" season 2, your dream home just hit the market.

Driving the news: A Gulf-front Tuscan farmhouse estate at 1571 Oceanview Drive in Tierra Verde was listed for $13,995,000 on Monday.

Details: The more than 12,000-square-foot home has seven bedrooms, eight baths and three half baths as well as a library, two offices, a wine cellar, gym, elevator and a four-car garage.

What we're ogling: Its expansive outdoor lounging and dining areas, including a fire pit surrounded by a moat, and a salt-generating chlorine pool, heated by an energy-efficient geothermal system.

