Tampa residents visit Tampa

Residents of Tampa, Kansas, at Tampa International Airport after arriving last week. Photo: Courtesy of Tampa International Airport

Tampa’s residents could see they weren’t in Kansas anymore when they visited the Big Guava last week — they weren’t, that is, in Tampa, Kansas.

Driving the news: Just about the entire population of the town, or 95 of about 100 residents, visited Monday through Thursday as part of a partnership with Visit Tampa Bay and Southwest Airlines.

The group included about 30 children, most of whom had never flown before, according to a release from Tampa International Airport.

They stayed for three nights in the Floridan Palace Hotel, with excursions to Busch Gardens and ZooTampa at Lowry Park, and explored the Florida Aquarium, the Tampa Museum of Art, the Glazer Children's Museum and more of downtown Tampa.

How it happened: A Visit Tampa Bay employee realized in October that the Kansas town existed when their GPS said it would take 20 hours to get from where they were in Orlando to Tampa, Bay News 9 reports.

David Mueller, a commissioner in Marion County, Kansas, told the station he got a call from the organization soon after, wanting to plan the trip.

What they're saying: "Wow, seriously, they want to invest that kind of money in us?" Mueller recalled thinking to Bay News 9.

"They'll remember for the rest of their lives. And we're hoping most of them will come back and visit. And maybe we get a few people from Tampa, Florida, come to Tampa, Kansas."

Fun fact: It takes about as long to drive from Tampa, Kansas, to the Kansas City airport as it does to fly directly to Tampa, Florida, from that airport.