Tampa police Chief Mary O'Connor was placed on administrative leave late last week after Creative Loafing unearthed bodycam video of the chief showing her badge and asking for leniency when she and her husband were stopped driving their golf cart on a roadway in Oldsmar.

"I'm hoping you'll just let us go," O'Connor told the Pinellas County sheriff's deputy, Larry Jacoby, on Nov. 12, per the video.

Jacoby let the couple go. His office has not said whether he will be disciplined.

Flashback: Weeks ago, Creative Loafing reporter Justin Garcia requested the video from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, acting on a tip.

The office sent Garcia the video Thursday. That same afternoon, O'Connor sent an apology email to her staff, writing, "I want you to hear it from me first prior to news stories circulating," Garcia reports.

What they're saying: "We hold everyone accountable, no matter their position, and this behavior was unacceptable," Mayor Jane Castor said in a statement. "Chief O'Connor will go through the due process and face appropriate discipline."