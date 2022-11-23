Weed strains for a less strained Thanksgiving

Hey, bud. We see you, going outside for a "walk" to escape the chaos of Thanksgiving.

The big picture: More Floridians are using medical marijuana than ever before, with patients and daily dose amounts at an all-time high.

🌬 State of smoke: The dope experts at Fluent Cannabis Care in Tampa shared their advice for how to best get high when the holidays make you feel low. Dispensary employee Alex Marin recommended a few strains for…

"One that makes me definitely hungry is Biscotti. It's really good for appetite, without a doubt." Tamping down the anxiety of political dinner table talk: "For that, I would recommend a strain we carry that's been around for years, the old faithful: Granddaddy Purple."

Between the lines: You can find similar strains at your local dispensary.

Up in the air: If you're headed out of town, make sure you can take your bud on a plane.