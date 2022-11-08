What Tampa Bay voters need to know before heading to the polls

Hey, it's Election Day!

Why it matters: Your vote will help decide our next governor, attorney general, agriculture commissioner, state Supreme Court justices and who will represent you in the U.S. Senate and House.

Catch up quick: Check out our voter guide for a breakdown of those key races.

Be smart: Make sure you know your polling place and bring the proper form of ID.

Polls are open 7am-7pm. Any voters still in line by 7pm will get to cast a ballot.

Voting by mail: Mail-in ballots must be received by the supervisor of elections' office no later than 7pm today, otherwise they won't be counted.

You can bring your mail-in ballot to a drop box, now called a "secure ballot intake station," at your local elections office.

What to expect: Local elections will likely be called based on tonight's unofficial results, unless the margins are too close.

Larger races, like the one for governor or U.S. senator, may not be called tonight if enough votes aren't counted or results are too close.

The Associated Press will not call statewide races before polls close in the Panhandle (which is in a time zone an hour behind the rest of the state) at 8pm ET.

🍩 Donut forget to pick up your free Krispy Kreme doughnut.