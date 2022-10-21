This weekend in Tampa Bay: Supply drive concert and spooky fun

Looking for things to do this weekend? We've got you covered.

One Weekend. Eight Bands. One Cause: Bring supplies to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian and enjoy live music all weekend from Moonquakes, Speak Easy, Sunde, Purple Gurl, Kaelin Ellis, Jeverson, Akiem and The 502s.

Performances are 6-10pm tonight, noon-6:30pm Saturday and 1-4pm Sunday at Sparkman Wharf in Tampa. See the list of needed items.

Fearbrook Asylum: When the sun sets, monsters and maniacs take over the DK Farms, tormenting those brave enough to enter. Not for younger audiences. Plus: an acrobatics and fire show, haunted hayride, mechanical bull, 18-hole mini golf, animal feeding, games and activities.

6-10pm Saturday, Sunday, and Oct. 28- Nov. 3. in Largo. $15-$17.

Bay Park Grand Opening: Enjoy the last weekend of this 10-day festival with free events at Sarasota's newest park.