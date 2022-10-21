This weekend in Tampa Bay: Supply drive concert and spooky fun
One Weekend. Eight Bands. One Cause: Bring supplies to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian and enjoy live music all weekend from Moonquakes, Speak Easy, Sunde, Purple Gurl, Kaelin Ellis, Jeverson, Akiem and The 502s.
- Performances are 6-10pm tonight, noon-6:30pm Saturday and 1-4pm Sunday at Sparkman Wharf in Tampa. See the list of needed items.
Fearbrook Asylum: When the sun sets, monsters and maniacs take over the DK Farms, tormenting those brave enough to enter. Not for younger audiences. Plus: an acrobatics and fire show, haunted hayride, mechanical bull, 18-hole mini golf, animal feeding, games and activities.
- 6-10pm Saturday, Sunday, and Oct. 28- Nov. 3. in Largo. $15-$17.
Bay Park Grand Opening: Enjoy the last weekend of this 10-day festival with free events at Sarasota's newest park.
- Tonight is Boo! at the Bay with a 5-6pm sensory-friendly Halloween experience and more activities from 6-10pm.
- Saturday is Multicultural Day from 12-7pm and Astronomy at The Bay at 7:30pm.
- Sunday is Parktoberfest at The Bay from 12-5pm and a Etana, Jah Movement & Ariella concert from 6-9:30pm.
