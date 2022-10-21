Thousands of Floridians are affected by long COVID

Data: CDC Household Pulse Survey. Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Nearly a third of Americans who know they've had COVID say they've also experienced the often disabling aftereffects known as long COVID, according to recent CDC data.

Driving the news: The rate of those reporting long COVID symptoms was highest in West Virginia (49%), compared with the state with the lowest rate of people reporting long COVID: Vermont (22%), Axios' Tina Reed writes.

Zoom in: 28% of Floridians who have been infected report long COVID symptoms.

The state's few Long COVID clinics are swamped and specialists say there isn't enough care available in Central Florida, Bay News 9 reports.

Be smart: A study published this week in JAMA Network Open found long COVID could set individuals back the equivalent of a decades' worth of aerobic fitness, the Washington Post reported.