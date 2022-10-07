3 things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend: Film fest and fall fun

Tampa Bay International Gay & Lesbian Film Festival: The 33rd annual event kicks off Friday with a speech from Tampa Mayor Jane Castor before a screening of "Mamas" at the Tampa Theater. The festival runs through Oct. 16 with virtual and in-person screenings of more than 50 films.

Friday's screening starts at 7:30pm and is $16.79.

¡MiGente Movida Festival!: A Hispanic Heritage Month celebration including an art exhibit, music, dancing, food, and equity-focused conversations throughout the weekend.

Friday-Sunday in Clearwater, Pinellas Park and St. Petersburg.

St. Pete Pier Fall Festival: Start off fall with a two-day outdoor family-friendly celebration with hay bales, fall food and refreshments, a photo booth, games and rides.

The festival runs 11am-9pm Saturday and 11am-8pm Sunday. Free!

A pumpkin patch continues 5-9pm Monday-Friday, 11am-9pm next Saturdy and 11am-6pm next Sunday.

🎭 Go deeper: The Sarasota Herald-Tribune has a round-up of arts events starting this month.