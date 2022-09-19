Mercury Public Affairs' Ashley Bauman talks podcasts and audiobooks

1 hour ago - Things to Do

In nearly 20 years working in her field, Ashley Bauman has led crisis communications for the City of Tampa's hurricane response, COVID-19 and a 52-day search for a serial killer — just to name a few of her achievements as spokesperson for the city under Mayors Jane Castor and Bob Buckhorn.

  • She left the job last year and is now the senior vice president of Mercury Public Affairs' Tampa office.

We asked Bauman about how she interacts with tech.

🤳🏻 Device of choice: iPhone Pro.

👇 First tap of the day: Outlook.

🗞 Go-to news source: Axios, Florida Politics and the Tampa Bay Times.

🎧 Podcast of choice: "Going West" and "The Moveable Feast."

📚 Reading list: "Any Given Tuesday: A Political Love Story" by Lis Smith, "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey and "Verity" by Colleen Hoover.

  • "I'm audiobook-only. I read articles and text ALL day for work so listening is a nice relief for my eyes — I also listen in 1.4x speed to power through."

🐦 Most used app: Twitter.

🚨 Inbox zero? Nope. 202,619 email and 474 text notifications. "Don't judge me."

