Mercury Public Affairs' Ashley Bauman talks podcasts and audiobooks

In nearly 20 years working in her field, Ashley Bauman has led crisis communications for the City of Tampa's hurricane response, COVID-19 and a 52-day search for a serial killer — just to name a few of her achievements as spokesperson for the city under Mayors Jane Castor and Bob Buckhorn.

She left the job last year and is now the senior vice president of Mercury Public Affairs' Tampa office.

We asked Bauman about how she interacts with tech.

🤳🏻 Device of choice: iPhone Pro.

👇 First tap of the day: Outlook.

🗞 Go-to news source: Axios, Florida Politics and the Tampa Bay Times.

🎧 Podcast of choice: "Going West" and "The Moveable Feast."

📚 Reading list: "Any Given Tuesday: A Political Love Story" by Lis Smith, "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey and "Verity" by Colleen Hoover.

"I'm audiobook-only. I read articles and text ALL day for work so listening is a nice relief for my eyes — I also listen in 1.4x speed to power through."

🐦 Most used app: Twitter.

🚨 Inbox zero? Nope. 202,619 email and 474 text notifications. "Don't judge me."