Photo: courtesy of Russell Mav Photography

Then there was one.

Photographer Russell McBurnie has been documenting a scrub jay in the Golden Aster Scrub Nature Preserve, near Gibsonton, believed to be the last of its kind in all of Hillsborough County.

Flashback: Once bountiful, the scrub jay population plummeted as Florida filled up with people, roads and buildings.

A survey 12 years ago counted some 10,000 on the peninsula, the only place in the world where they are found.

Yes, but: Most of the scrub jays live in four large groups, with the remainder spread over a smattering of small colonies doomed by disconnection. That's the case in Hillsborough County.

Zoom in: Birders counted three scrub jays in the Golden Aster preserve six years ago.

But now they see just the one, 83 degrees reports.

Want to hear something sad? The solo jay doesn’t know why there are no other jays around.