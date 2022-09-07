Forget counting sheep, count shorebirds

It's the last day to participate in the Global Shorebirds Counts.

The Shorebird Conservation Society organizes the counts to raise awareness of the need to protect shorebirds and their habitats throughout their life cycles, and to contribute to shorebird research, monitoring and conservation.

Why it matters: Healthy shorebird populations mean healthy habitats that humans also rely on, like wetlands and beaches.

How it works: Head to a spot where shorebirds typically appear (check out this map to find counting locations). Create an eBird account and download the eBird app to record your sightings.

Find more guidance on the Shorebird Conservation Society's website.