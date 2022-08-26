Make your own lava lamp and hit the rodeo in Tampa Bay this weekend

Hey, Tampa Bay, here are four events to keep you busy this weekend.

🔬 Science After Dark: Learn about plastics and polymers, hear stories about the height of the Space Race and make your own lava lamp at the Museum of Science and Industry's '60s themed 60th anniversary party.

6-9pm in Tampa. Ticket ($15.95 per non-member, $13.95 per member) includes light appetizers, beer and wine samplings, MOSI exhibits, hands-on activities, Occulus Rift Beat Saber station, liquid nitrogen ice cream, interactive labs and more.

🧁 Great St. Pete Cupcake Contest: Join the citywide search for St. Petersburg's best cupcake. Last year's winning flavors include Thai Tea, Chocolate Guinness Pretzel Cake and Sweet Corn & Blackberry.

12-3pm Saturday at the Morean Center for Clay. Tickets are $10-25 and include 12-24 mini-cupcakes.

🤠 Rodeo Fest: Cowboys and cowgirls from across the U.S. and Tampa Bay will show off their skills in bull riding, barrel racing, mounted shooting, 4-horse relay race and mutton busting.

Gates open at 5pm Saturday at the Florida State Fairgrounds's TECO Arena in Tampa. $25.

🦐 Summer Rum & Seafood Festival: Sample cocktails and spirits from seven Florida distilleries, plus seafood and other tasty bites from a dozen Wesley Chapel-based restaurants.