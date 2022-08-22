16 mins ago - News
St. Petersburg's "Power of Change" stations change hands
St. Petersburg police will no longer be in charge of the "Power of Change" donation stations after the department failed to use more than $9,000 given to help homeless people.
Flashback: In July, Creative Loafing reported that the St. Petersburg Police Department was not using money collected from the yellow meters, advertised as an alternative to "giving money to panhandlers."
- Since 2019, just $1,716 out of $11,497 in revenue raised through the stations have been spent on the homeless community.
- Last year, $515 was spent on the homeless community, while the donation stations gained nearly $3,000 in revenue. None of the donations were used so far this year.
What's next: St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway told Creative Loafing that the city's Community Affairs Department will be in charge of the money from now on.
- The roughly $9,000 that hasn't been disbursed yet will go toward St. Petersburg's Veterans Social Services Division, Holloway said.
