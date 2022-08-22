16 mins ago - News

St. Petersburg's "Power of Change" stations change hands

Selene San Felice
"power of change" yellow parking meter
Photo courtesy of City of St. Petersburg/Facebook

St. Petersburg police will no longer be in charge of the "Power of Change" donation stations after the department failed to use more than $9,000 given to help homeless people.

Flashback: In July, Creative Loafing reported that the St. Petersburg Police Department was not using money collected from the yellow meters, advertised as an alternative to "giving money to panhandlers."

  • Since 2019, just $1,716 out of $11,497 in revenue raised through the stations have been spent on the homeless community.
  • Last year, $515 was spent on the homeless community, while the donation stations gained nearly $3,000 in revenue. None of the donations were used so far this year.

What's next: St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway told Creative Loafing that the city's Community Affairs Department will be in charge of the money from now on.

  • The roughly $9,000 that hasn't been disbursed yet will go toward St. Petersburg's Veterans Social Services Division, Holloway said.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more