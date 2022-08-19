18 mins ago - Things to Do

The best spots to work remote in Tampa Bay, according to readers

We shared our favorite remote working spots, and we want to know yours too.

Axios Tampa Bay reader Steve Tamayo sent a few of his favorites:

  • Aroma Joe's in Land O' Lakes: "Cozy shop with the kindest baristas in Pasco."
  • A Cup of Organic at Connerton: "Huge windows and lots of comfortable seating, never packed."
  • Maple Street Biscuit Company in Carrollwood: "Great coffee and biscuits, but they also have a covered back patio with a fountain and ducks."

