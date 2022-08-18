DeSantis' tour to boost school board candidates heads to Sarasota

Gov. Ron DeSantis is bringing his statewide "Education Agenda Tour," where he promotes candidates in nonpartisan school board races, to Sarasota on Sunday.

Driving the news: DeSantis is holding rallies to back candidates who agree with him on certain points, such as keeping "woke gender ideology out of schools" and rejecting "the use of critical race theory (CRT)," Axios Miami's Deirdra Funcheon reports.

Why it matters: Around the country, school boards have become a new battleground for political fights over culture-war issues like book banning and transgender people in sports.

And DeSantis, who's endorsed dozens of school board candidates and donated to campaigns, is blazing a new trail for GOP governors in education-related contests, Axios' Stef Kight reports.

Zoom in: In Sarasota, DeSantis is backing Bridget Ziegler, Timothy Enos and Robyn Marinelli, Florida Politics reports.

He'll be supporting them at Sahib Shrine Event Center on Sunday, from 3-5pm.

What's next: The Sarasota County School Board Election is Tuesday.

Go deeper: Sarasota school board meetings contend with chaos