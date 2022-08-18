1 hour ago - Politics

DeSantis' tour to boost school board candidates heads to Sarasota

Selene San Felice
Photo illustration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis inside a backpack, peeking out.
Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Paul Hennessy/Getty Images

Gov. Ron DeSantis is bringing his statewide "Education Agenda Tour," where he promotes candidates in nonpartisan school board races, to Sarasota on Sunday.

Driving the news: DeSantis is holding rallies to back candidates who agree with him on certain points, such as keeping "woke gender ideology out of schools" and rejecting "the use of critical race theory (CRT)," Axios Miami's Deirdra Funcheon reports.

Why it matters: Around the country, school boards have become a new battleground for political fights over culture-war issues like book banning and transgender people in sports.

Zoom in: In Sarasota, DeSantis is backing Bridget Ziegler, Timothy Enos and Robyn Marinelli, Florida Politics reports.

What's next: The Sarasota County School Board Election is Tuesday.

Go deeper: Sarasota school board meetings contend with chaos

