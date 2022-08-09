The humble chayote takes the supermarket stage

I noticed a basket of chayote squash for the first time in the produce section of my local Publix. That means this crazy tropical cousin of the zucchini, cucumber and melon is finally going mainstream.

I remember back when you could only find chayote at Sanwa or a specialty grocer.

Yes, but: What do you do with it? A fine tip for the beginner is to treat it like zucchini squash, so how about some veggie tacos.

Heat olive oil in a skillet and sauté a few cloves of chopped garlic and scallions for a minute or so. Add two chopped tomatoes and a pound of peeled and chopped chayote, and cook for another 5. Add a can of chopped chipotles in adobo sauce and sauté for 10 minutes. Fill tortillas. Enjoy.

Do you have a favorite chayote recipe? Send it along and we'll share it with the group.