Tampa Bay lags top-tier tech cities in pay

Data: Carta; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Wages for Tampa Bay's tech workers are rising, but they still lag way behind San Francisco and other hot tech hubs.

Driving the news: The Tampa-St. Pete-Clearwater metro area is considered a fourth-tier city for tech compensation, according to private-company data compiled by Carta, the maker of an equity management software.

By the numbers: In Tampa Bay, tech workers are paid 75% of what their counterparts in San Francisco make.

Between the lines: Tech companies often take an employee's location into account when deciding on compensation, but Carta's report notes that remote work is forcing salaries to converge toward the higher end of the scale as companies compete nationally for talent.

The cost of living is 55% lower in Tampa compared with San Francisco, according to NerdWallet's cost of living calculator.

The big picture: The West continues to lead in tech talent with established hubs like San Francisco alongside growing cities like Salt Lake City and Portland. Strong performers in the South include places like Austin and Miami.