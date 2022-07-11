24 hours ago - Business

Tampa Bay lags top-tier tech cities in pay

Ben Montgomery
Data: Carta; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Wages for Tampa Bay's tech workers are rising, but they still lag way behind San Francisco and other hot tech hubs.

Driving the news: The Tampa-St. Pete-Clearwater metro area is considered a fourth-tier city for tech compensation, according to private-company data compiled by Carta, the maker of an equity management software.

By the numbers: In Tampa Bay, tech workers are paid 75% of what their counterparts in San Francisco make.

Between the lines: Tech companies often take an employee's location into account when deciding on compensation, but Carta's report notes that remote work is forcing salaries to converge toward the higher end of the scale as companies compete nationally for talent.

The big picture: The West continues to lead in tech talent with established hubs like San Francisco alongside growing cities like Salt Lake City and Portland. Strong performers in the South include places like Austin and Miami.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more