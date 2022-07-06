3 places to go for happy hour deals in Tampa Bay

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are three spots to check out during happy hour in the Tampa Bay area.

Happy hour is every day from 4-7pm at The Bricks. Get $3 White Claws, $4 well liquor and $5 select drafts.

Get 25% off all appetizers, $1.50 off draft beer, $3.50 rail mixers, $4.50 select wines, and $6 margaritas and piña colada's from 3-6pm on Mondays through Fridays.

Happy hour is from 4-6pm on weekdays. You can get $6 cocktails, $7 select wines, $9 sangria and discounted appetizers.