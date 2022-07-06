3 hours ago - Food and Drink

3 places to go for happy hour deals in Tampa Bay

Pina Colada
Photo courtesy of Jimmy's On The Edge

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are three spots to check out during happy hour in the Tampa Bay area.

1. The Bricks

Happy hour is every day from 4-7pm at The Bricks. Get $3 White Claws, $4 well liquor and $5 select drafts.

2. Jimmy's On The Edge

Get 25% off all appetizers, $1.50 off draft beer, $3.50 rail mixers, $4.50 select wines, and $6 margaritas and piña colada's from 3-6pm on Mondays through Fridays.

3. The Library

Happy hour is from 4-6pm on weekdays. You can get $6 cocktails, $7 select wines, $9 sangria and discounted appetizers.

Cocktail being poured at The Library in St. Pete
Photo: The Dashing Ginger, courtesy of The Library
