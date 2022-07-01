Out-of-the-box ways to celebrate July 4th in Tampa Bay

Of course there will be fireworks and block parties this weekend, but you can also get patriotic with a great performance. Here are a few shows to celebrate the USA in Tampa Bay this weekend:

"Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash": See Johnny Cash's life story told through his iconic songbook — from "I Walk the Line" and "Folsom Prison Blues" to "Country Boy" and "A Boy Named Sue."

8pm Friday, 3pm and 8pm Saturday at Gompertz Theatre in Sarasota. $29-$49.

"In the Heights": Ovations Dance Repertory Company brings Lin Manuel Miranda's Broadway show, about a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood, to Tampa.

1pm and 7:30pm Saturday, and 2pm Sunday at The Cuban Civic Club. $15-60.

Jennifer and the For Reals: Powerhouse vocalist Jennifer Real helps celebrate the Fourth at Boom By the Bay in downtown Tampa.

5-9pm Monday at The Straz's Riverwalk Stage. Free!

