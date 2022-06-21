Bucs fans don't buy Gronk's retirement
Fool Champa Bay once, shame on you. But Champa Bay cannot be fooled again.
What's happening: Rob Gronkowski formally announced his retirement from the NFL Tuesday.
- Yes, but: ESPN's senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that Gronkowski's agent Drew Rosenhaus said the Bucs tight end would most likely come back if his BFF Tom Brady called.
Not so fast: Gronk also "retired" in 2019. And fans aren't buying it this time.
Between the lines: In the 40 days of Brady's faux-retirement, he picked up a movie deal and soon after got a broadcasting gig at Fox Sports for $375 million over 10 years, whenever he actually does retire.
What they're saying: Boxing legend George Foreman told USA Today in March that in his own experience, a big enough check can pull anyone out of retirement.
- "People look at you and say, 'Man, why don't you just walk away?' I said, 'How can I walk away from this?'"
