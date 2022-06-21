Bucs fans don't buy Gronk's retirement

Fool Champa Bay once, shame on you. But Champa Bay cannot be fooled again.

What's happening: Rob Gronkowski formally announced his retirement from the NFL Tuesday.

Yes, but: ESPN's senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that Gronkowski's agent Drew Rosenhaus said the Bucs tight end would most likely come back if his BFF Tom Brady called.

Not so fast: Gronk also "retired" in 2019. And fans aren't buying it this time.

Between the lines: In the 40 days of Brady's faux-retirement, he picked up a movie deal and soon after got a broadcasting gig at Fox Sports for $375 million over 10 years, whenever he actually does retire.

What they're saying: Boxing legend George Foreman told USA Today in March that in his own experience, a big enough check can pull anyone out of retirement.