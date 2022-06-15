Calling all thinkers: Help save Earth's kidneys

Do you have a sharp, innovative mind and a desire to save humanity from peril?

Then the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation, and all of us, could use your help.

What's happening: The foundation is set to hand out $2 million to fund innovative projects to protect and conserve the Florida Wildlife Corridor, that long vascular network of greenways running the length of the state and providing safe passage for migrating wildlife.

And they want to hear your wild, disruptive, out-of-the-box ideas. Disruptive like blockchain, but for birds and bobcats and the like.

While it's geographically Florida, the field is open to anyone who wants to protect this internationally important ecosystem some call "the Earth's kidneys."

Details: The foundation will fund up to five proposals that meet the following criteria:

Implementation of a new mechanism, tool, method, activity, or collaboration that conserves land forever within the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

Evidence of long-term sustainability.

A scalable approach, so that the activities can be replicated across tens of thousands of acres.

A focus on engineering conservation in the high-urgency areas of the Corridor — those most vulnerable to development by 2030.

For example: Novel approaches to finding landowners willing to conserve property, or exploring new ways to leverage donations for land protection.

What's next: Submit letters of interest here by July 1.