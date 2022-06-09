Screen Time with Nathan Bruemmer

Nathan Bruemmer is the LGBTQ consumer advocate for the Florida Department of Agriculture and former president of St. Pete Pride.

Since it's Pride month, we wanted to know: How does one of Tampa Bay's most influential LGBTQ people interact with tech?

🤳🏻 Device of choice: Between two phones and two computers, his iPhone 11.

👇 First tap of the day: Email. "Sometimes things come over late, then I'm jumping up, putting coffee on and turning on the news."

🗞 Go-to news source: CNN and NBC on TV. LGBTQ Nation and Human Rights Campaign's daily briefs in the inbox.

"The news has been tough lately, but there's always good news in those two, and that's what I'm looking for to start the day, that good news."

🎶 On rotation: "I started a habit in law school of listening to Pandora. If I'm working, Classical for Studying. It's just really good music in the background and that helps the neurons fire. When I'm driving to South Florida, as soon as I get through Alligator Alley I put on the Latin station."

📚 Reading list: "The Color of Law" by Richard Rothstein, "Different: Gender through the Eyes of a Primatologist" by Frans de Waal, "Just Pursuit" by Laura Coates.

📺 Watch list: "Alone Out Here," "Out Here."