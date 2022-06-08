Sarasota waterfront condo boasts $13.7 million view

A two-story waterfront condo in the Guy Peterson-designed Aqua building, with views overlooking Sarasota Bay and the Ringling Bridge, hit the luxury market this week at $13.77 million.

Address: 280 Golden Gate Point #400.

Details: Four bedrooms, five full baths and two half baths in 8,000 square feet indoors.

Extras include a 1,200-bottle wine cellar, spa bath, fireplace, yoga studio, two boat docks and two private two-car garages.

Flashback: The last owner, a well-known interior designer, wanted a space to showcase an extensive art collection, so they joined two floors into one large home with soaring ceilings and lots of open living space.

What we love: The 8,000-square-foot wraparound private terrace, which the agents say is one of the largest in downtown Sarasota.

Listed by: Lisa Rooks Morris and Amy Drake of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty's downtown Sarasota office.

Photo courtesy of Gianfranco Spagnolo

