Sarasota waterfront condo boasts $13.7 million view
A two-story waterfront condo in the Guy Peterson-designed Aqua building, with views overlooking Sarasota Bay and the Ringling Bridge, hit the luxury market this week at $13.77 million.
Address: 280 Golden Gate Point #400.
Details: Four bedrooms, five full baths and two half baths in 8,000 square feet indoors.
- Extras include a 1,200-bottle wine cellar, spa bath, fireplace, yoga studio, two boat docks and two private two-car garages.
Flashback: The last owner, a well-known interior designer, wanted a space to showcase an extensive art collection, so they joined two floors into one large home with soaring ceilings and lots of open living space.
What we love: The 8,000-square-foot wraparound private terrace, which the agents say is one of the largest in downtown Sarasota.
Listed by: Lisa Rooks Morris and Amy Drake of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty's downtown Sarasota office.
