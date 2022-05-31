32 mins ago - Real Estate

Lush tropical oasis in Seminole Heights hits market for $530,000

Ben Montgomery
View of a ranch-style house from the driveway
1801 E. Howell St., Tampa. Photo: Michael E. Tunnell/Home Exposure Real Estate Photography

We noticed this Seminole Heights gem, notable for its lush backyard with a spring-fed creek, is on the market.

Details: The 1,568-square-foot ranch-style home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in northeast Old Seminole Heights.

What we love: Windows and sliding doors open to a large screened-in patio, relaxing waterfront decks and walkways, and a backyard featuring lush, tropical landscaping, two springs with babbling falls and a private pond stocked with fish and native birds.

  • It's like a tropical oasis just a few miles north of Downtown Tampa.
A screened-in porch with a table and chairs
Photo: Michael E. Tunnell/Home Exposure Real Estate Photography
Another view of the screened-in porch with plants
Photo: Michael E. Tunnell/Home Exposure Real Estate Photography
