Lush tropical oasis in Seminole Heights hits market for $530,000
We noticed this Seminole Heights gem, notable for its lush backyard with a spring-fed creek, is on the market.
Details: The 1,568-square-foot ranch-style home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in northeast Old Seminole Heights.
- Year built: 1985
- Price: $530,000
- Listed by Tom Leber, Homeward Real Estate.
What we love: Windows and sliding doors open to a large screened-in patio, relaxing waterfront decks and walkways, and a backyard featuring lush, tropical landscaping, two springs with babbling falls and a private pond stocked with fish and native birds.
- It's like a tropical oasis just a few miles north of Downtown Tampa.
